Gary P. Denston



Pocomoke City - Gary P. Denston, 63, of Pocomoke, MD passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. Raised in Princess Anne, MD, he was the son of the late Una Price and Harry Denston.



He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after many years of service. Gary loved farming, hunting and his Harley. He also enjoyed hobbies as a skilled carpenter, artist, outdoor landscaper and a master of all trades.



Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother and uncle, he is survived by his wife Connie Denston; daughters, Joey (Lee) Stevens of Mardela Springs, Andrea (Jim) DePrima of Salisbury, Brooks Denston of Raleigh, NC, Theresa Ennis and Ali Davenport of Princess Anne; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also survived by his sister, Elaine (Stephen) Barnes of Princess Anne; an aunt, Lois Hoffman formerly of Princess Anne; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Bozman of Frenchtown; brother-in-law, Michael Bozman of Fairmount; several cousins and a niece.



A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at the American Legion on West Post Office Road in Princess Anne, MD.



Contributions in Gary's memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home P.A., 107 Vine St., Pocomoke City, MD 21851.