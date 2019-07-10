Gary Robert Pollit



Salisbury - Gary Robert Pollitt, 68, of Salisbury, MD died peacefully at Coastal Hospice at the Lake on July 7, 2019. Born May 25, 1951 in Salisbury, he was the son of Wanda H. Hopkins and the late John Robert "Bob" Pollitt.



Gary graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 1969. He began his career with the Maryland State Police as a cadet in July of 1969, before entering the police academy. He worked through out the state of Maryland in a variety of divisions. He retired as a sergeant at the Berlin, Maryland barrack in November 1992. Gary was a longtime member of the Maryland Troopers Association and a member of the Son's of the American Legion Springhill Post 237 in Hebron, MD.



He played softball in his younger days. He was an avid golfer, playing for Green Hill Country Club in numerous city championships. He loved hunting, fishing, and going to local "turkey shoots". He enjoyed spending time with his wife and children and his beloved pets.



Gary is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathy; son, Wesley of Ocean City; daughter, Stephanie (Chris) Simpson of Salisbury; two grandchildren, Emerson Pollitt and Connor Simpson; his mother and step-father, Wanda and Jerry Hopkins; brother, Kirk "Chip" Pollitt of MA; step brother, Dean (Laura) Hopkins of Tyaskin.



In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grace and Besson Humphreys and Maime and Carl Pollitt, Sr.



A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with Pastor Joel Beiler officiating. A visitation with the family will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at noon.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 237, Chestnut Tree Rd., Hebron, MD, Hebron Volunteer Fire Dept., or The Baltimore, 636 West Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Published in The Daily Times from July 10 to July 11, 2019