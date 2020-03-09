|
Gary Smith
Quarryville - Gary Clifford Smith, 78, of Quarryville, and formerly Pocomoke City, MD, entered into rest on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Bishopville, MD, he was the son of the late Clifford and Louise (Bryant) Smith. Gary and his wife, Dotsie (Powl) Smith had celebrated 43 years of marriage in November.
Gary worked as a barber for 57 years. He was a member of the Elks Club in Pocomoke City and a member of Redmens Club in Salisbury, MD. Gary enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, horse races and weekly poker games, but his first love was his family, he cherished the times he spent with them.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Megan Reedy and husband Sean of Malvern, a son, Brent Smith and wife Emily, of East Petersburg and a granddaughter, Harper Ruthie Smith. Also Gary has two brothers; Jeff Smith (Nancy) and Tom Smith along with a sister, Linda McCoubrey.
Services celebrating Gary's life will be held at the Elks Lodge #1624, 1944 Worcester Hwy., Pocomoke City, MD, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Family will greet friends at the Lodge from 10:00 - 11:00 and also immediately following the services. Friends are also invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1068 Chestnut Level Rd., Quarryville, PA at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers; contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Quarryville, PA.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020