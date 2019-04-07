|
|
Gary W. Foskey
Pittsville - Gary W. Foskey, age 72, of Pittsville passed peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was the son of the late George Vincent and Wilsie Mae (Lewis) Foskey of Powellville.
Cancer may have taken his life, but it could not take his contagious spirit and his zest for life. It could not take his deep love and loyalty to his family. It could not take his ability to make anyone laugh with a joke or a witty saying. It did not dull his big spirit. It did not change his kind, generous heart. It can not take our countless, cherished memories.
Gary retired from Dresser Wayne Industries in Salisbury after 34 years, where he gained the nickname "Snowman." He later worked at the Adkins Company in Berlin. He was a former member of Delmarva Coon Hunters Association in Powellville and enjoyed spending time there with his father and other members. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Hilda H. Foskey of Pittsville; a daughter, Donna Foxwell and husband Barney of Pittsville; one treasured grandson, Mason Ray Foxwell; a sister, Alice Scott and husband Denny of Salisbury. He had several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and very special cousins that held a special place in his heart as well. Gary's love of his family was immeasurable.
Gary enjoyed fishing in the Mill Pond in Powellville, going to the Annual Chincoteague Pony Penning, visiting old friends, and loved to watch his favorite show, America's Funniest Home Videos.
He will be fondly remembered for a life well-lived. He was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished.
A memorial service will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, April 9 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Howard Travers officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Lewis Cemetery in Whaleyville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Ayres United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 52, Pittsville, MD 21850
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019