Gary Wallace Shockley
Delmar - Gary Wallace Shockley, known as Cowboy or Pops, 68 of Delmar died August 26, 2020 peacefully at home with family.
Born September 2, 1951, he was the son of the late Linwood and Lula Mae Shockley.
Raised "down home" in Dames Quarter, Gary grew up working on the water. He was also a truck driver and worked security for Delaware International Speedway. Along with spending time with his family, he enjoyed being on the water and horseback riding.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Jane Shockley, two daughters, Melissa Smith (Joe) and Malinda McClain (Shaun), a son, Gus Shockley, nephew Brandon Hook, niece Nicole Gordy, four grandchildren, Melanie Smith, J.T. Smith, Macie Smith, and Ryan McClain, one great grandchild, Olive Ojeda, Kelly Bell and Kayla Brittingham, sisters Linda Wainwright, Lisa Hook, a brother Michael Shockley (Steve), and special life- long friend, Billy McInturff (Debbie) and several grand puppies.
A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Delmar Church of God of Prophecy, Rte. 13 & Dorothy Rd. Laurel, De 19956 where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Michael Phillips will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delmar Church of God of Prophecy. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com