1/1
Gayle Elaine Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayle Elaine Collins

Salisbury - Gayle Elaine Collins, 63, of Sharptown, MD, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in her home.

Gayle was born in Salisbury, MD to James Joseph and Peggy Jean Brown of Salisbury, MD. She went to Wi-Hi and was always up for an adventure. She backpacked her way through Europe her senior year and was known to have a gentle and free spirit.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Peggy Brown. She leaves one daughter, also known as her Angel: Corey Leigh Hudson-Anderson of Milton, DE. She also leaves to cherish her memory three grandchildren, also known as her little Angels: Hailey Elaine Hudson, Julianna Leigh Anderson, & Benjamin James Anderson. Her grandchildren will always remember her as a loving Nana. She had one sibling whom she adored: Patricia and her husband Dave Esh of Salisbury, MD.

Gayle loved to cook and could make the most memorable and amazing meals out of ordinary things. She loved the water and fishing and it brought her such peace. Her family meant everything to her, especially her grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.

Due to the COVID-19 and per her request, there will not be a traditional funeral but a "Celebration of Her Life" when we are allowed to safely gather together again. Once we have a better understanding, we will announce the celebration date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved