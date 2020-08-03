Gayle Elaine Collins
Salisbury - Gayle Elaine Collins, 63, of Sharptown, MD, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in her home.
Gayle was born in Salisbury, MD to James Joseph and Peggy Jean Brown of Salisbury, MD. She went to Wi-Hi and was always up for an adventure. She backpacked her way through Europe her senior year and was known to have a gentle and free spirit.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Peggy Brown. She leaves one daughter, also known as her Angel: Corey Leigh Hudson-Anderson of Milton, DE. She also leaves to cherish her memory three grandchildren, also known as her little Angels: Hailey Elaine Hudson, Julianna Leigh Anderson, & Benjamin James Anderson. Her grandchildren will always remember her as a loving Nana. She had one sibling whom she adored: Patricia and her husband Dave Esh of Salisbury, MD.
Gayle loved to cook and could make the most memorable and amazing meals out of ordinary things. She loved the water and fishing and it brought her such peace. Her family meant everything to her, especially her grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
Due to the COVID-19 and per her request, there will not be a traditional funeral but a "Celebration of Her Life" when we are allowed to safely gather together again. Once we have a better understanding, we will announce the celebration date.