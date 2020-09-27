Gayle M. Martinson
Salisbury - Gayle M. Martinson, 75, of Salisbury, formerly of Delmar, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, just a few days before her 76th birthday. She was born September 27, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a daughter of the late Gordon and Mae (Johnson) Nielsen.
Gayle attended South High School in Minneapolis until the unexpected loss of her father which led her to leave school to help take care of her family. This was a part of Gayle's strong work ethic which stayed with her even into her adult life. She had many jobs but none as important to her as being a wife, mother and homemaker. Some of the jobs she held were phone operator, condo cleaner at the beach, daycare provider, bartender and car hop and there were times when she would work 2 or 3 jobs at a time to help support the family. She treasured time spent with her family and enjoyed hanging out with family and friends at bbq's and holiday gatherings. In her free time Gayle enjoyed going to the beach, playing the slots or strawberry picking.
She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 56 years, Roger L. Martinson, to whom she married September 26, 1964; children, Richard Martinson (Lisa), Lisa Trolian and Roger Martinson; daughter-in-law, Melody McIntyre; grandchildren, Robert McCabe, Jr., Amber Lewis (Bryan), Kelsey Martinson (Jason), Anthony Trolian, Kiersten Trolian, Austin Martinson, Nathan Martinson, Jennifer Meyer (Tim), Robert Williams, Jr., Nikki McIntyre (Bruce), Danielle Blackburn (Mike) and Matthew McIntyre; and numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Carolyn McHugh, Judy Nelson (Paul), Joy Carson (Greg) and Jean Mulville (Doug); sisters-in-law, Alecia Wahl, Nancy Quilling and Bonnie Zahler (Doug); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Bobby" Martinson; son-in-law, Robert Williams, Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Sally Nielsen; sisters, Nancy Saumer and Marianne Henke; brothers-in-law, Ron McHugh and Carrol Wahl; and mother and father in law, Selmer and Ona Olson.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services for family and close friends will be private and by invitation from the family due to the current COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Interment will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Women Supporting Women, 1320 Belmont Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
