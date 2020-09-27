1/1
Gayle M. Martinson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayle M. Martinson

Salisbury - Gayle M. Martinson, 75, of Salisbury, formerly of Delmar, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, just a few days before her 76th birthday. She was born September 27, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a daughter of the late Gordon and Mae (Johnson) Nielsen.

Gayle attended South High School in Minneapolis until the unexpected loss of her father which led her to leave school to help take care of her family. This was a part of Gayle's strong work ethic which stayed with her even into her adult life. She had many jobs but none as important to her as being a wife, mother and homemaker. Some of the jobs she held were phone operator, condo cleaner at the beach, daycare provider, bartender and car hop and there were times when she would work 2 or 3 jobs at a time to help support the family. She treasured time spent with her family and enjoyed hanging out with family and friends at bbq's and holiday gatherings. In her free time Gayle enjoyed going to the beach, playing the slots or strawberry picking.

She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 56 years, Roger L. Martinson, to whom she married September 26, 1964; children, Richard Martinson (Lisa), Lisa Trolian and Roger Martinson; daughter-in-law, Melody McIntyre; grandchildren, Robert McCabe, Jr., Amber Lewis (Bryan), Kelsey Martinson (Jason), Anthony Trolian, Kiersten Trolian, Austin Martinson, Nathan Martinson, Jennifer Meyer (Tim), Robert Williams, Jr., Nikki McIntyre (Bruce), Danielle Blackburn (Mike) and Matthew McIntyre; and numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Carolyn McHugh, Judy Nelson (Paul), Joy Carson (Greg) and Jean Mulville (Doug); sisters-in-law, Alecia Wahl, Nancy Quilling and Bonnie Zahler (Doug); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Bobby" Martinson; son-in-law, Robert Williams, Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Sally Nielsen; sisters, Nancy Saumer and Marianne Henke; brothers-in-law, Ron McHugh and Carrol Wahl; and mother and father in law, Selmer and Ona Olson.

A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services for family and close friends will be private and by invitation from the family due to the current COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Interment will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Women Supporting Women, 1320 Belmont Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Short Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved