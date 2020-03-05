|
|
Geoge Drummond
Melfa - George T. Drummond, 76, of Melfa, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Sabor Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, Virginia.
Born in Wachapreague, Virginia, George was the son of the late Paul Bailey and Naomi Sarah Drummond. He worked various jobs, including Holly Farms, Byrd's Foods and housekeeping for various people. Most recently, he cleaned for Severn and Dr Julia Rayfield.
Funeral services were held at Herbert Baptist Church, Wachaprague, Virginia, with Rev. Frank Morris officiating. Interment was in the Burton's Cemetery, Melfa.
George leaves to cherish his memory: his siblings, Bertha Davis, George W. Drummond, Clarence Drummond, and Arthur Drummond, Jr.; adopted sister, Mary White; brother-in-law, Paul Hamilton; sister-in-law, Rose Drummond; many telephone friends; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, Herbert Baptist Church family, and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020