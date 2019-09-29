|
Georgann Logsdon Mastin
Easton - Georgann Logsdon Mastin died on September 21, 2019. She was 93.
She was born May 8, 1926 in Carmi, Illinois, the daughter of the late Joseph E. Logsdon, II and the late Louise Land Twilla.
She was predeceased by a son, a brother and her husband, The Rev. Charles O'Fallon Mastin.
Mrs. Mastin is survived by her five children, Caroline Mastin Welsh, Louise Land Mastin (Lars Baris), Susan Mastin Lane (Tom), Zemma Mastin White (Ed), and William McDowell Mastin (Mary Beth), eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Service and burial were private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 and Candle Light Cove, 106 W Earle Ave, Easton, MD 21601.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., Easton.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019