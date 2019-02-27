Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Parksley Cemetery
Chincoteague - Mr. George Alvin Bickel, 83, of Chincoteague Island, VA, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Harrison House in Snow Hill, MD. Born March 21, 1935 in Amhurst, WI, he was a son of the late Walter Bickel and Irene Siedeler Bickel.

George devoted his life in service to his country, having served three years in the United States Marine Corps, four years in the United States Air Force, and 14 years in the Unites States Coast Guard. Following discharge from the USCG, he worked as a firefighter and EMT at Wallops Island Flight Facility until his retirement in 1997. George was a member of Accomack Lodge No. 243, A.F. & A.M., American Legion Post 159, Shriners International, and Union Baptist Church, where he also volunteered at the food pantry.

Survivors include his two children, Walter Bickel and wife Carol of Corpus Christi, TX, and Mildred Foster and husband Dennis of Morehead City, NC; sister, Mildred McKeever of Houston, TX; nine grandchildren, Alex, Olivia, Lauren, Joshua Chris, Chassity, Samantha, Lauren, and Amelia; eight great-grandchildren, Trey, Brooks, Khloey, Piper, Brody, Greenlea, Mia, and Blaze; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his wife, Janice Elizabeth Bickel; daughter, Peggy Ann Willard; sister, Marie Jezerk; and brother, Gordon John Bickel.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Parksley Cemetery on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
