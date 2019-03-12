|
George A. Downing Sr.
Ocean View - George A Downing Sr, 80 of Marietta PA, Ocean View DE, Mattoon IL, Baltimore MD, passed away Tuesday February 26, 2019 , at 3:30am his home in Marietta, PA
HE was born on February 19, 1939 in Baltimore, youngest son to Ernest & Leah Downing. He married Elaine McDuffie White on June 16, 1979. He was a Master carpenter by trade, drove tractor-trailer across country for many years before settling down. He loved to hunt, & fish until his health stopped him. In his later years he became very good at computers. He loved watching the old westerns, & listening to Golden Oldies music. He would reminisce over the groups he personally knew before they became big.
He is survived by his loving & devoted wife of 39 years, Elaine of Marietta, PA, 3 sons, George A Downing Jr,, Gene (Angel) Downing of Mims, Florida, Jeffrey (Imee) Downing of Las Vegas Nevada, 3 grandchildren, Tiffany (Josh) Price, Randal Downing & Rachel Downing, 3 Great grandsons & 1 Great granddaughter, 2 Step-sons, Thomas D. White & Michael W. White. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his older brother William L. Downing
Per Georges wishes he is being cremated by The Cremation Society of PA. There will be no services held.
If you would like to make a donation in his name, please donate to the Millville Vol. Fire Co, PO Box 64, Millville DE 19970.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2019