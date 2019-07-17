|
George Bush
Westover - George Bush, 86, died peacefully July 8th at his home in Upper Fairmount, Maryland. He is survived by his loving wife Ellen, son Mark Somers and wife, Barbara Jean; four grandchildren, Lauren, Lindsey, Kyle and Travis.
George was born in Long Branch, N.J. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and retired from General Motors after 35 years of service as Supervisor of the Trim shop. In addition to being an avid golfer, he was an accomplished woodworker and furniture maker. In recent years he loved making conch pots. His wisdom, laugh, smile and bright blue eyes will be missed by all who knew him along with wonderful stories he loved to tell. He was predeceased by his first wife Rose, mother of his four children Pam, Karen, Michael and George; six grandchildren, Summer, Amber, Lucas, Sarah, Cody and Natalie. A Memorial Service, officiated by Rev. Harvey Tyler, will be held on July 20th at 2:00 pm. Mount Olive Methodist Church, 28637 Revells Neck Road, Westover, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Mount Olive Church or the Upper Fairmount Volunteer Fire Department, 27407 Fairmount Rd. Westover, MD. 21871
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019