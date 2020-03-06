|
"Casey", George Casey Jones
Pocomoke - "Casey", George Casey Jones, 67, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in his Pocomoke home. Born on February 22, 1953 in Crisfield, MD, Casey was the son of Dorothy Johnson Jones of Pocomoke City and the late Calvin Jones, Jr.
He was raised in Crisfield, attended Crisfield High School and worked as a waterman for several years, before owning his own wholesale and retail seafood and produce market outside of Pocomoke City (The Big Apple). He sold the market and retired to spend time with his family. He loved the outdoors especially fishing. He loved his family and though he had no children of his own, he thought of his nephews as his own children. He attended and donated many hours at Goodwill Baptist Church in Pocomoke City.
Casey is survived by his mother, Dorothy Johnson Jones of Pocomoke; his sister, Robin Ryan and her husband Bill of Crisfield; a sister-in-law Mary Beth Bozman and her husband Jerry; three very special nephews, David Hoffman and his wife Jenny of Pocomoke and Justin Hoffman also of Pocomoke, and John Calvin Jones and his wife Halley of Baltimore; numerous great nieces and nephews; a special friend, Jeff Trader; and his faithful Pomeranian, Lady.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Bruce Jones.
A Celebration of Casey's life will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, officiated by the Rev. Robert Daniels, at Noon in the Crisfield Wesleyan Church in Crisfield, MD. The family will gather for a luncheon/reception immediately following the service. A private interment in the Jones Family Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Crisfield Wesleyan Church, 3071 Lawsonia Road, Crisfield, MD 21817 or the Goodwill Baptist Church, 3824 Stockton Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
