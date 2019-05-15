Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for George Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Chandler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Chandler Obituary
George Chandler

Virginia Beach - George A. Chandler, 79, of Virginia Beach, formerly of the Shore, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Sentara Leigh Hospital, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Born in Melfa, Virginia, George was the first son of the late George and Maggie Nock Chandler. He was married to the late Margaret Major Chandler. George joined the U.S. Navy and retired on August 31, 1980 with twenty- two years of service. He served as a Machinist Mate Chief Supervisor and served in the Vietnam War. After retirement, George continued to serve his country as a government contractor in Naval Maintenance Support Operations.

Funeral services were held at the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, on Thursday, May 1, 2019. Interment was in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia.

George leaves to mourn: three children, Regina Byrd, Rodney Chandler, and Myron Chandler; stepdaughter, Schanell Major; brother, Earnest P. Chandler; sister, Marguerite Veney; aunt, Lillian N. Meador; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other extended family and close friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now