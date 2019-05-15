|
George Chandler
Virginia Beach - George A. Chandler, 79, of Virginia Beach, formerly of the Shore, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Sentara Leigh Hospital, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Born in Melfa, Virginia, George was the first son of the late George and Maggie Nock Chandler. He was married to the late Margaret Major Chandler. George joined the U.S. Navy and retired on August 31, 1980 with twenty- two years of service. He served as a Machinist Mate Chief Supervisor and served in the Vietnam War. After retirement, George continued to serve his country as a government contractor in Naval Maintenance Support Operations.
Funeral services were held at the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, on Thursday, May 1, 2019. Interment was in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia.
George leaves to mourn: three children, Regina Byrd, Rodney Chandler, and Myron Chandler; stepdaughter, Schanell Major; brother, Earnest P. Chandler; sister, Marguerite Veney; aunt, Lillian N. Meador; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other extended family and close friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on May 15, 2019