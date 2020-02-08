Resources
02-09-1952 - 02-06-2020

Three days shy of his 68th birthday, on February 6, 2020, we lost George "Paul" Cole. His last days were spent surrounded by family and friends. Paul was born and raised in Dorchester Country where he attended North Dorchester High School, worked at Pet Foods at the old Zaffere's Bakery Building, the old Cambridge K-Mart, and most recently, the Cambridge Walmart.

Paul is predeceased by his parents, Daniel James Cole Sr. and Margaret Paul Cole, and his brothers Daniel "Jimmy" Cole Jr., Donald "Donnie" Cole, and Joseph Paul. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Brenda Cole, his niece, Victoria Wright and her family, and his nephew Wilbert Cole and his family. He also leaves behind his Walmart family, a whole host of friends, and his "odd" family - Michael Parker and Andrew Heller and their son Sam, Anita and Jimmy Wright, and his pinochle partner Timothy Flynn. They will continue the Sunday dinner tradition.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the Spring, a date is still to be determined. Those who knew Paul would know how appreciative he was for the loving care he received and how he loved children. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation in Paul's name to Coastal Hospice or or perhaps your favorite animal charity. He'd like that.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
