George Cornelius Chester Jr.



Eden - George Cornelius Chester Jr., 64 of Eden, Maryland passed away on the eve of September 24, 2020.



George Chester Jr. was born March 2, 1956 in Salisbury, Maryland to the late Fannie Lena Chester and George Cornelius Chester Sr. George graduated from James M. Bennett High School. He attended Salisbury State College (Salisbury University) where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. He was also a member of the football team as a defensive tackle. George retired as a Captain from Eastern Correctional Institution after over 30 years of service.



George is survived by his longtime companion, Krista Bozman, two sons, George Franklin Chester and Dylan Chester (Lucy Chester); two daughters, Shayne Chester and Taylor Chester; two grandchildren, Marcella and Malcom; two sisters, Aurelia Weston (Bobby R. Weston Sr.) and Clarita Justice (Earl Justice); two brothers, Horace Chester and Bryant Chester; one aunt, Ethel Kelley; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Clark Chester.



George enjoyed many hobbies that included exercising, cycling, cooking, and traveling. The one thing he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. George also loved helping others. He volunteered at Disabled Veterans and Bikes for the World. In addition, he was a member of the "Let It Roll" Cycling Club.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for George C. Chester Jr.



Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00am



Where: Family Worship Center Truth Ministries C.O.G.



1707 West Road Salisbury, Maryland 21801



Bishop Bobby R. Weston Sr. will be officiating.



*The memorial service will be held outside. Masks are required.



Flowers and cards may be sent to Family Worship Center Truth Ministries 1707 West Road, Salisbury Maryland 21801 - In lieu of flowers & cards, donations can also be sent to



"Bikes for the World" in honor of George, where he volunteered.









