George Davis
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home
108 William Street
Berlin, MD
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home
108 William Street
Berlin, MD
George "Bucky" Davis Obituary
George "Bucky" Davis

Berlin - George "Bucky" Davis passed away early Friday morning, August 9, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Bucky was born December 2, 1951 in Cheverly, MD to George and Ruth Davis. He grew up in the Greenbelt, MD area and at the age 17 enlisted in the US Navy. He served on the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged upon his return. He met the love of his life, Patty Jackson, in 1984 and they spent 35 loving years together.

Bucky is survived by his wife, Patty; sons Tony Davis and Joseph Jackson (Stephanie) and daughter Casie Asmus. Brothers Robert "Mickey" Johnson (Patty), Bart Davis (Angela), and Bret Andrew (Maika). Grandchildren Abby, Gracie, John, Joshua, Bailey, Lizzy, and Fia. Sister in Law Nancy Dillon, nieces Sarah and Anna (Clifton) and great nieces MacKenzie, Paige and Harper along with numerous other nieces, nephews, and family. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Ruth and sisters Fran (Jim) and Peggy (Artie).

Services will be held at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD on Wednesday, August 14, 2019; viewing from 12p-2p and funeral directly following at 2pm.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 11, 2019
