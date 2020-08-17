George E. Godfrey
Princess Anne - George Elmer Godfrey, 95, of here passed away at Aurora Senior and Independent Living of Manokin on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Born in Berlin, MD, he was the son of the late Edward and Ruth (Hastings) Godfrey. George graduated from Buckingham High School and was United States Navy veteran who served on the U.S.S. Hornet during World War II, He worked for C&P Telephone Company for 35 ½ years. George was a member of the Washington Hotel Coffee Club for 30 years. George was a life member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge #654, and a life member of the Princess Anne Lions Club where he received the Melvin Jones Award, and was a past cabinet Secretary for District 22B, He was a member of the American Legion O.T. Beauchamp Post 94 in Princess Anne for 74 years, charter member of Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, and a member and Past President of the USS Hornet Club for 60 years..
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepchildren, Wayne Webster, Larry Webster, Teena Webster and Jaye Price.
He is survived by his wife, May Layfield Webster Godfrey of Princess Anne, and daughter Marg Godfrey Tarleton (Edward), stepchildren Jim Webster (Colleen) and Lori Price, all of Princess Anne and a brother, William E. Godfrey of Wilmington, DE, 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave in Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Bonnie Stone will officiate. Interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne.
Contributions may be made to Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company, 11794 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, MD 21853, Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Company, C/O Cindi Pietroski, 27440 Mt. Vernon Rd. Princess Anne, MD 21853, or The Princess Anne Lions Club, PO Box 6, Princess Anne, MD. 21853
Masks and Social distancing will be required. The family wants everybody to dress casually. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com