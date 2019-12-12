|
George E. "Junie" Marshall, Jr.
Crisfield - George E. "Junie" Marshall, Jr., 91, of Crisfield, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.
Born in Crisfield January 6, 1928, he was a son of the late Mabel Holland Sterling and Thomas Bayne Sterling and George "Jersey" Ephriam Marshall, Sr. His wife, Dolores "Kippy" Pruitt Marshall died July 31, 2018.
Junie was a member of the Crisfield High School Class of 1946, but did not graduate. Instead, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945 and was in boot camp when Japan surrendered during World War II. He was a plankowner of the USS Princeton CV37 and spent nearly four years in the Pacific.
After returning home from the Navy, Junie worked at Briddell's Cutlery in Crisfield, followed by driving delivery routes for Star Bakery in Crisfield, then Sunbeam Bakery in Salisbury. All the while, Junie was a member of the Maryland National Guard 115th Infantry, later the 1229th Transportation Company, in Crisfield and retired as a Sergeant First Class from the 115th Military Police Battalion in Salisbury, Md. After his retirement, you could find him at Tawes Brothers GMC in town. Junie loved nothing more than to tell stories about his days on the Princeton and in the Guard and reminisced about those days with a smile on his face.
He is survived by his son, George E. "Tripp" Marshall, III/Tammy of Marion Station; his daughter, Kathy Marshall Guild/Jeff of Virginia Beach, Va.; a granddaughter, Margaret "Maggie" Ayres Guild; his sister, Jane Sterling Riggin of Crisfield; his brother, David Sterling of Portsmouth, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kathryn Lee, in 1955.
Funeral services officiated by Rev. Bob Daniels will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a visitation will be one hour prior. Interment with military honors will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stanley Cochrane Post #16 American Legion in Crisfield where he was a member.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2019