George Edward Reed III
Salisbury - Chip Reed, 52, of Salisbury, passed away January 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 26, 1967, he was the son of the late George Edward Reed Jr. and Linda Jean Reed.
Survived by his loving wife of five years, Wendy Reed; children Blake Reed and his wife Victoria, Rachel Reed, Allison Wootten, Emily Payne and her husband Cory; grandchildren Brayden, Delilah, Morgan, Marco, and Malania; siblings Amber Wisniewski and her husband Mike, Bonnie Johnson and her husband Kevin; nieces and nephews Brandon Sanchez, Wolfgang Wisniewski, Raphaella Wisniewski, Joshua Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Julia Johnson.
Chip was an avid fisherman, loved to read and enjoyed music in his spare time. He would crack a joke in a heartbeat and was difficult to one-up. He was quick-witted and enjoyed making others laugh. At the time of his death, his family was the most important thing in his life. Services will take place at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisubry, MD. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020