George Fletcher
Horntown - George R. Fletcher, 78, of Horntown, Virginia, departed this life suddenly on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.
Born in New Church, Virginia, George was the son of the late Donald and Gladys Fletcher. He was united in holy matrimony to Lavenia Austin of Horntown, VA on January 3, 1970 and they were together for fifty years. George was employed at P & L Poultry Plant and Golden Pride. He later joined Holly Farms as a Security Guard and retired after it became Tyson Foods, in Temperanceville, Virginia.
Funeral services were held at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Horntown, Virginia, with Rev. Mary C. Austin, officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Lavenia; four daughters, Claudie Cropper, Dolly Morris, Sherri Shelton, Sharon Anderson; two sons, McKeever Byrd, Sr., and Mitchell Byrd, Sr.; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Almeta Smith and Grace Poole; two brothers, Donald Fletcher, Jr. and Norman Fletcher; father-in-law, Irving Austin; brother-in-law, Kennis Austin; sisters-in-law, Mary C. Austin, Gladys Austin, and Annette Austin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020