George Gale
Sharptown - George Charles Gale, 88, of Sharptown, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
Born October 16, 1930 in Vienna, he was the son of the late Louis J. Gale and Helen Augusta Boevers Gale.
He worked for many years at Dupont in Seaford and retired in 1985. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Sharptown, Sharptown Lions Club and had served with the National Guard.
He is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Standish and husband Wells of Salt Lake City and Gwendolyn Travers and husband Steve of Bishopville; a granddaughter, Paige Kaitlyn Standish and a grandson, Wells "Adam" Standish IV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Russell Gale who died April 14, 2000; and a brother, August Paul Gale,
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1:00PM at Asbury United Methodist Church in Sharptown where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jim Penuel will officiate. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 9, 2019