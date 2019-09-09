Services
Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD 21631
(410) 943-3686
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Sharptown, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Sharptown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Gale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Gale Obituary
George Gale

Sharptown - George Charles Gale, 88, of Sharptown, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born October 16, 1930 in Vienna, he was the son of the late Louis J. Gale and Helen Augusta Boevers Gale.

He worked for many years at Dupont in Seaford and retired in 1985. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Sharptown, Sharptown Lions Club and had served with the National Guard.

He is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Standish and husband Wells of Salt Lake City and Gwendolyn Travers and husband Steve of Bishopville; a granddaughter, Paige Kaitlyn Standish and a grandson, Wells "Adam" Standish IV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Russell Gale who died April 14, 2000; and a brother, August Paul Gale,

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1:00PM at Asbury United Methodist Church in Sharptown where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jim Penuel will officiate. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now