George H. Mason



Salisbury - George H. Mason, 87 went to be with God 3-30-2019. He was born to George H. Mason and Marion Beebe Mason on 6-9-1931. He graduated from Chincoteague High School, and held an undergraduate degree and a master's program from Salisbury University. He taught high school in Wicomico County for 30 years and received the Outstanding Young Educators Award in 1967. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Roberta Burns Mason and two children Theresa Marie Cooper (Bob) and David George Mason and four grandchildren, Captain Gordon R. G. Cooper (Captain Margaret Cooper), Kaitlyn E. R. Cooper, Andrew D. Mason (Donna) and Lauren E. Mason. He will also be missed by other relatives and a multitude of neighbors and friends. He also leaves behind his constant companion "Buttons". He served in the United States Coast Guard. He was a member of American Legion post 64 (Lifetime), Elks Lodge BPOE #817 (Lifetime), Kiwanis Club, Masonic in Chincoteague, past president and chairmanships of several committees for Wicomico County Education Association and served several terms on the Spring Chase HOA board. After retirement from teaching he pursued his life-long love and interest in gardening, landscaping both with Benedict florist and at home. A memorial and life celebration will be held at a later date at St. Albans Episcopal church in Salisbury. Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary