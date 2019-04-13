Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
302 St. Alban's Dr.
Salisbury, MD
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
302 St. Alban's Dr.
Salisbury, MD
George H. Mason


George H. Mason

Salisbury - George H. Mason, 6/9/1931 - 3/30/2019

There will be a memorial and celebration of his life on April 20, 2019 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 302 St. Alban's Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804. The visitation will begin at 10:00 AM with the service following at 11:00 AM.

At George's request we ask that everyone wear bright and cheerful clothing, not somber attire. He loved colors. Flowers or donations may be given to St. Alban's Church.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
