George H. Mason
Salisbury - George H. Mason, 6/9/1931 - 3/30/2019
There will be a memorial and celebration of his life on April 20, 2019 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 302 St. Alban's Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804. The visitation will begin at 10:00 AM with the service following at 11:00 AM.
At George's request we ask that everyone wear bright and cheerful clothing, not somber attire. He loved colors. Flowers or donations may be given to St. Alban's Church.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019