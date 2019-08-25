Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Salisbury - George Harold Navarre, 103, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 peacefully at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Frank W. Navarre and Dora Maraget Huhne.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn J. Navarre of Salisbury, a daughter Joy Hunter of New Mexico, two sons George H. Navarre, Jr. and Denny Navarre both of Indiana, a step daughter Tammy S. Farfone and a step son David Harrison, his mother in law Joyce M. Jackson, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

At George's request, services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019
