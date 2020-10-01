1/1
George Henry Landes
George Henry Landes

Wytheville, VA - George Henry Landes, age 89, of Wytheville, VA passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born March 21, 1931 in Norristown, PA, the son of the late George Hause and Irene Swartly Landes. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Sue McGavock Landes; sister, Doris Landes Richardson and step-son, William Alan Landes.

George was a former school teacher with the Wicomoco School system in Salisbury, MD.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Angela Landes Butler and Robert of Martinsburg, WV.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Robert "Bob" Davis and Reverend Preston Sartelle officiating.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA is serving the family.




Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
