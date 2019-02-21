Services
St. James U.M. Church
8730 Crisfield Hwy
Westover, MD 21871
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. James United Methodist Church,
8730 Crisfield Hwy
Westover, MD
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. James United Methodist Church
Westover, MD
George Johnson Jr.

Elkins Park, PA - George Johnson Jr. passed away at Nazareth Hospital on February 13, 2019. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. James United Methodist Church, 8730 Crisfield Hwy, Westover, MD, 21871 with a public gathering one hour prior to service. Interment will take place at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, MD. Professional services entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home, Dover, DE.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019
