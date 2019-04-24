|
|
George Kellam
Melfa - George T. Kellam, 60, of Melfa, departed this life on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.
Born in Accomac, Virginia, George was the son of the late John T. and Ernestine B. Kellam. He was affectionately known as "Butch" by his family and friends. George was united in holy matrimony with Teresa Smith Kellam. He worked for Holly Farms, now Tyson Foods for twenty-five years. George also worked for the Town of Onancock for thirteen years and retired in 2016 after his health began to fail.
Funeral services were held at the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Interment was in the Allentown Family Cemetery, Accomac.
Butch leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Teresa Kellam; daughter, Timeria Kellam; one granddaughter; four sisters, Sheryl Kellam, Barbara Kellam, Doris Spicer, and Patricia Kellam; one brother, Irving Wise; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019