Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
George L. Ralph Iii Obituary
George L. Ralph III

SALISBURY - George L. Ralph, III, 56, of Salisbury died on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born on March 9, 1964 in Salisbury he was the son of George L. Ralph Jr. and Vicky Gray and her husband, Herb.

Mr. Ralph graduated from Parkside High School, Mitchell College, and Johnson and Wales College. He owned R & R Coatings, Inc. in Salisbury. He was a car enthusiast and loved racing. He took pride in cooking and having a good time.

George is survived by his loving wife, Margot Ralph; daughters Hailey DiGrazio (Danny) and Rachel Ralph (Lucas); brother Shawn Ralph (Jessica); aunts, Gayle Moore, Lynda Bassett and Charlotte Weiland; nieces, Morgan Mathey and nephews, Jack Mathey, Ian Ralph, Gage Ralph and Gavin Ralph and many cousins.

Due to challenges with COVID-19, memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visitwww.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020
