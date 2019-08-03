|
|
George Leon Lawrence, Sr.
Pocomoke City - George Leon Lawrence, Sr., 71, died peacefully in his sleep, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his Pocomoke City home. Born on December 18, 1947 in Pocomoke City, MD, he was the son of the late Leon and Catherine Taylor Lawrence.
George graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1968. He was employed at Holly Farms in Snow Hill and later at Outten Brothers in Pocomoke City. He enjoyed playing cards, listening to old country music, playing horseshoes, clamming and going to church. George was a member of Living Waters Inspirational Church in Pocomoke City. Most of all he was a devoted father and grandfather.
George is survived by two daughters, Mary Lawrence of Greenbackville and Michelle Roberston of Pocomoke; one son, George Lawrence, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Pocomoke City; ten grandchildren, Kristen Donoway and her husband David, Keith Marshall and his wife Tori, Steven Lawrence and his wife Paige. D.C. Lawrence, Kasey Carver, Michael Knight, Tyler Lawrence, Kody Carver, Robbie Megee and Ashley Lawrence; four great grandchildren, Brianna Donoway, Jacob Donoway, Todd Lawrence and Dixie Lawrence; two brothers, David Lawrence and Bruce Lawrence and his wife Holly; one sister, Carol Simmons and her husband Reese, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Lawrence and one son, Michael Lawrence.
At his request, he will be cremated and a family gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's honor to: Living Waters Inspirational Church, 2226 Bypass Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 3, 2019