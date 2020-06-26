George Parker Jr.
George Parker, Jr.

Melfa - George I. Parker, 54, of Melfa, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News, Virginia after an unexpected battle with brain cancer.

Born in Melfa, George was the son of the late George and Catherine Parker. He was affectionately known as "Little George" or "Uncle" by his family and friends. He was a long- time educator in the Accomack County School System. Mr. Parker's teaching experience included teaching biology and physics at Arcadia High School, where he became an assistant principal in 2007. He was also an assistant principal at Nandua High School in 2008. In 2015, he stepped up as interim principal of Nandua and became it principal in 2016. Mr. Parker was loved and respected by all he came in contact with.

Private funeral services were held at Nandua High School, Onley, Virginia with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment was in the Snead's Memorial U.M. Cemetery, Keller, Virginia.

George is survived by his loving brothers and sisters; Sheron Payne, Kerby Parker, Kathy Custis, Matilda Wade, Janis Harmon and Eric Parker; brother-in-law, Darrell Sample; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Jun. 26 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
