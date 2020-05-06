|
George Thomas Baker
Delmar - George Thomas Baker, 78, of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
George was born June 19, 1941 in Willards, a son of the late Edwin Milton Baker and Nettie Olive (Revel) Baker. He proudly served in the Delaware National Guard as well as serving his country in the U.S. Army, Military Police. After his discharge from the Army, he went on to work for Dresser Wayne as well as a owning a chicken farm until he became self-employed with George Baker Trucking. After retiring from driving long haul trucking, he went onto work for IA Construction.
During his time at home, George enjoyed spending time taking care of his granddaughters, the family animals, and yard work. When he was not outside puttering around or visiting with his sisters and brothers, you would find him inside with his wife faithfully watching the Shephard's Chapel channel. George and his wife had a strong Christian faith and enjoyed being filled by the word.
He is survived by daughters, Michelle Griffith and husband Joseph of Delmar; Suzanne Baker of Lewes; granddaughters, Jennifer Lynne Hastings of Delmar; Melissa Long and husband Nate of Pittsville, MD; grandson, Andrew Griffith and wife Tayrn of California; great grandsons, Ian Griffith and Liam Long; brothers Charlie Baker and wife Linda of Laurel; Elson Baker of Pennsylvania; sisters Mary Morris and husband Thomas of Snowhill, MD, Brenda Collins and husband Alan of Delmar; along with several nieces and nephews in DE and MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kum Cha Kim; and a granddaughter, Britney Morgan Hastings; and sisters Ruth Foskey, Doris Fisher, Marlyn Tyndall, Linda Gravenor, Bonnie Oliphant, and Beverly Enos; and a brother William Baker.
Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, services and a celebration of his life for family and friends will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the local , 108 N Bedford St, Georgetown, DE 19947 or by visiting https://www.alz.org/.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020