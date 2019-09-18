|
George Thomas Froehlich
Bel Air - On September 13, 2019 George Thomas Froehlich, Sr. of Bel Air, MD, Formally of Delmar Maryland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He is the beloved husband of Jayne A. Froehlich; devoted father of Jeanine Wilson and her husband Donny, and George T. Froehlich, Jr. and his wife Vikki; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was a veteran, first responder, a member of the Palestine Lodge #189 and spent years working in sales for Drummond American, where he felt he met some of the best people on the shore. We want to thank them for their support and think of him whenever they eat a "Red Hot" fireball.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Thursday Sept 26, 2019 from 6:30-9:00 PM where the funeral service will begin at 8 PM. He will be interred at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on September 27, 2019 at 1pm. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019