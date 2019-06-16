|
|
George Timmons
Berlin - George Phillip Timmons Sr., age 72, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Salisbury, Maryland, he was the son of the late William Harrison Timmons and Florence Littleton Timmons. He is survived by his wife, Anna Mae Timmons, son; George Phillip Timmons Jr. and Melissa Miller of Berlin, daughter; Stacy Lynn White and Christine Spencer of Berlin, brothers; Billy Timmons of Pocomoke, Charlie Timmons (Karen) of Snow Hill, Bobby Timmons (Margaret) of Pittsville, Frank Timmons (Mary) of Salisbury, sister; Catherine Taylor (Late Cletus) of Pittsville, four grandchildren; Samantha Ours (Jay), Joshua White, Phillip James Timmons, Megan Wharton (Adam), and three great grandchildren; Jai Ours, Cade Phillip Ours, Stryder Wharton and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was proud to pastor at the Church of God of Prophecy for 26 years. He was a salesman at Burke Equipment Company for over 20 years and also proud to have worked at Central Implement Co. for 30 years. He also served in the Army and was proud to have made Sgt.E5 in less than a year. But his greatest and proudest accomplishments were being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be missed by many.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 3 PM at the George P Timmons Rec Building located at 9324 Kitts Branch Rd Berlin, MD. Visitation will be held from 2-3 PM prior to the service. Pastor Danielle Kellam will officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Libertytown, Maryland. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Church of God of Prophecy 10407 Old Ocean City Blvd Berlin, MD 21811. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 16, 2019