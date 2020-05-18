Services
George V. Stroup Jr.

Salisbury - George V. Stroup, Jr, 81, of Salisbury passed away, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late George V. Stroup, Sr. and Mary Louise Cramer Stroup.

George served in the United States Navy and was a member and Past Commander of the Salisbury Power Squadron. He had a passion for boating safety and taught many Boating Safety Courses. He was a "Jack of all Trades" and enjoyed time in the garage working on his cars and boats.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Arla Stroup; two daughters; Christie Everd and her husband Joe, and Gynene Sullivan and her husband Rob; sister, Martha Drennen and her husband Gene; nephews, Chuck Drennen and his wife Cara and Bob Drennen; great-nephew, Ben Drennen and his wife Lexi. He was preceded in death by a great-nephew, John Drennen.

A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of George to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, your local Blood Bank, or your local food pantry.

www.boundsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 18 to May 20, 2020
