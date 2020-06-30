George W. Beckett
Frankford, DE - George W. Beckett, 91, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Friday at 1 PM, with a public viewing one hour prior, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Frankford, DE - George W. Beckett, 91, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Friday at 1 PM, with a public viewing one hour prior, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.