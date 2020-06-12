George W. Moore
George W. Moore, 80, of Chincoteague Island, VA formerly Aston, PA passed away on June 9, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Kingston, PA on July 1, 1939 to the late Joseph and Martha (June) Moore.
George worked for Boeing (Ridley Park/Philadelphia) for 40 years for the helicopter and airplane division. After retiring in 2001, he decided to move to island time for his love of boating, fishing and the relaxed way of life that Chincoteague is known for.
He was a member of Kiwanis Club of Chincoteague and Emmanuel Episcopal Church Jenkins Bridge.
He also enjoyed years of volunteering for the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge.
George is survived by his loving spouse of 32 years, Sharon (Tull)Moore of Chincoteague Island, VA; two daughters, Susan Steward of Chincoteague Island, VA, Sharon Gabe of Wallingford, PA; Son, Jason Connerley and his wife Maria of Reva, VA; Three Grandsons, Bradley Steward and his wife Brianna of Jacksonville, FL, James Gabe of Wallingford, PA, Wyatt Connerley of Reva, VA; Two Great-granddaughters, Harper Steward of Jacksonville, FL, Eden Steward of Jacksonville, FL; Two Sisters, June Hamilton and her husband Donald of Cary, NC, Beth Phillips of Ashley, PA; Brother, Joseph Moore and his wife Judith of Prospect Park, PA; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Tracey Moore, son, Joseph Moore, brother, David Moore, and son-in-law, William Steward.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Chincoteague Kiwanis Club PO Box 23, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336 or Emmanuel Episcopal Church Jenkins Bridge PO Box 186, Oak Hall, VA 23416. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences can be given at www.salyerfh.com.
Published in Chincoteague Beacon from Jun. 12 to Jun. 18, 2020.