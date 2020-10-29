1/1
George William Brenneman Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George William Brenneman, Sr.

Deal Island - George William Brenneman, Sr., 82, of Deal Island, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home. Born in Linthicum Heights, MD, he was the son of the late Luther Brenneman and Irene Clough Brenneman.

He worked for Baltimore City in the Forestry Division for over 42 years, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed carpentry, crafts, drawing, fishing, crabbing, and gardening, especially his trees.

George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth Anthony Brenneman; a daughter, Gladys Daniels of Pasadena; 5 grandchildren, Tiffany Klein of Deal Island, Heather Newman (Donald) of Baltimore, Tanya Daniels of Baltimore, Joe Daniels of Easton, and Brittany Brenneman of Princess Anne; 9 great grandchildren; a brother, Melvin Brenneman (Betty Lou) of Pasadena; 4 sisters, Eileen Davis, Marlene Ingle and Juanita Stein (Jimmy), all of Pasadena, and Carol Ann Kaler of Brooklyn Park, MD; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, George William Brenneman, Jr.; 3 brothers, William Brooks, Leroy Brenneman, and Howard Brenneman; and a sister, Delores Gorsch.

The family will conduct private memorial services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 and or the American Cancer Society, 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved