George William Brenneman, Sr.
Deal Island - George William Brenneman, Sr., 82, of Deal Island, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home. Born in Linthicum Heights, MD, he was the son of the late Luther Brenneman and Irene Clough Brenneman.
He worked for Baltimore City in the Forestry Division for over 42 years, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed carpentry, crafts, drawing, fishing, crabbing, and gardening, especially his trees.
George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth Anthony Brenneman; a daughter, Gladys Daniels of Pasadena; 5 grandchildren, Tiffany Klein of Deal Island, Heather Newman (Donald) of Baltimore, Tanya Daniels of Baltimore, Joe Daniels of Easton, and Brittany Brenneman of Princess Anne; 9 great grandchildren; a brother, Melvin Brenneman (Betty Lou) of Pasadena; 4 sisters, Eileen Davis, Marlene Ingle and Juanita Stein (Jimmy), all of Pasadena, and Carol Ann Kaler of Brooklyn Park, MD; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, George William Brenneman, Jr.; 3 brothers, William Brooks, Leroy Brenneman, and Howard Brenneman; and a sister, Delores Gorsch.
The family will conduct private memorial services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 and or the American Cancer Society
, 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.