|
|
In Loving Memory Of
George William Donaway, Sr
03/07/1949-04/29/2019
Newark, George William Donaway Sr, 70 of Newark,Md passed away peacefully on Monday May 29,2019 at Hospice By The Lake. Born on March 7, 1949 he was the son of George and Erma Donaway.
George was a Sawmill Operator for many years at Milton Laws Lumber Co but his true love was being a Farmer. Every year he couldn't wait for the weather to come warm so he could plant his amazing garden and he would just sit outside for hours and watch it.
George is survived by his amazing wife of 53 years Brenda; Two daughters Angela and Rebecca Donaway; One son George Donaway Jr; Two sisters Dorothy Cathell(ED), Priscilla Jones. One brother Irvin Donaway; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren
George is preceded by father George Washington Donaway;mother Erma Donaway; 3 sisters Virginia Timmons, Brenda Jones and Edna Taylor; 2 brothers Gary and Edward Donaway.
His wings were ready but our hearts truly were not. We love you and will miss you deeply
Arrangements are in the great care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Services, 504 Franklin Ave Berlin, Md 21811
Published in The Daily Times on May 6, 2019