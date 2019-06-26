|
George Willis Young
Exmore - Mr. George Willis Young, 91, died June 21, 2019, at his home on Olde Hickory Farm in Exmore.
A Northampton High School graduate, he devoted his career to public education as a teacher, athletic coach, assistant principal and principal of Northampton High School and served as superintendent of Northampton County Public Schools for 20 years. During his career, he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Virginia PTA and Administrator of the Year from VEMA. He was the first inductee into Northampton's Hall of Fame in 2018.
He received undergraduate and graduate degrees from the College of William and Mary, where he was active in sports, a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and Kappa Delta Pi, an honor society in education, the Order of the White Jacket, and member of the Athletic Educational Foundation. He completed post graduate work at the University of Virginia.
Mr. Young served in the United States Army 12th Infantry Regiment 4th Infantry Division overseas from 1950 to 1952.
Upon retirement, Mr. Young worked as a consultant for the State Department of Education and adjunct faculty for Salisbury State University and Old Dominion University. He continued serving the community through various civic and professional memberships including the Virginia and American Associations of School Administrators, the State Superintendents Advisory Council, the Eastern Shore Community College Board, the Eastern Shore Public Library Board of Trustees, the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen's Association, the Northampton Ruritan Club and Epworth United Methodist Church.
He was the son of Sadie Willis and Jacob Morris Young. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rosalie Crumb Young, his three daughters Sally Williams (Doug), Suzanne Conrow (Jimmy Kelly), Karen Foley (Jack), his three grandchildren, Whitney Turner (Aaron), Tye Burns (Brittany), and Elizabeth Richardson and two great-grandchildren, Finley James Turner and Sutherlyn Young Burns. In his words, "My family has meant more to me than anything. I have tried to serve my community, my church and my country, but Rose and my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the essence of my being."
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Exmore, with a reception to follow. A private interment will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the George Willis Young Scholarship Fund of Northampton County Public Schools, 7207 Young Street, Machipongo, VA 23405 or Epworth Methodist Church, P.O. Box 488, Exmore, VA 23350.
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019