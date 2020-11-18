Georgeanne Gertrude Wilson



Laurel - Georgeanna Gertrude Wilson, 96, of Laurel, Delaware, died November 18, 2020 at The Manor House in Seaford. Gertrude, as she was known to her friends, was born in Delmar near Whitesville on June 7, 1924 to Francis H. and George W. Foskey. She married the late George Martin Wilson, a war veteran, in 1951.



Though having had no children of her own, Gertrude was close to her nephews, Daryl L. Hudson and Reginald W. Hudson. She was also close to her niece, the late Sharon Hudson Boyce, and Sharon's son, Ryan Boyce. Gertrude had two sisters: the late Cathaline Hudson and the late Lena Palmer. Both Gertrude and her husband were very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars.



She was survived by her loving nephews Reginald Washington Hudson, Daryl Lynn Hudson and Edward Palmer, and their children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her sisters, Sharon Boyce and her great nephew, Troy Hudson. There will be a graveside service on Friday, November 21st at Odd Fellow Cemetery for close family only.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation in her honor. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE.









