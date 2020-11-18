1/1
Georgeanne Gertrude Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgeanne Gertrude Wilson

Laurel - Georgeanna Gertrude Wilson, 96, of Laurel, Delaware, died November 18, 2020 at The Manor House in Seaford. Gertrude, as she was known to her friends, was born in Delmar near Whitesville on June 7, 1924 to Francis H. and George W. Foskey. She married the late George Martin Wilson, a war veteran, in 1951.

Though having had no children of her own, Gertrude was close to her nephews, Daryl L. Hudson and Reginald W. Hudson. She was also close to her niece, the late Sharon Hudson Boyce, and Sharon's son, Ryan Boyce. Gertrude had two sisters: the late Cathaline Hudson and the late Lena Palmer. Both Gertrude and her husband were very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

She was survived by her loving nephews Reginald Washington Hudson, Daryl Lynn Hudson and Edward Palmer, and their children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her sisters, Sharon Boyce and her great nephew, Troy Hudson. There will be a graveside service on Friday, November 21st at Odd Fellow Cemetery for close family only.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation in her honor. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved