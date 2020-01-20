Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Colonna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Ann Colonna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Ann Colonna Obituary
Georgia Ann Colonna

Salisbury - Georgia Ann Colonna, 81, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born July 3, 1938 in Tyaskin she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Ada Kirwan.

Georgia worked as a secretary for Kolb Real Estate and most recently as a cafeteria worker at Parkside High School. She enjoyed going to tractor steam shows, thrift shopping, and loved taking care of cats.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Edgar Colonna; two sons, Brian Colonna and Barry Colonna; two brothers, Jeff Kirwan, Michael Kirwan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Rachel, Diane, Cindy; and brother, Frankie.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1pm at Bivalve United Methodist Cemetery.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -