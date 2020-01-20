|
Georgia Ann Colonna
Salisbury - Georgia Ann Colonna, 81, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born July 3, 1938 in Tyaskin she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Ada Kirwan.
Georgia worked as a secretary for Kolb Real Estate and most recently as a cafeteria worker at Parkside High School. She enjoyed going to tractor steam shows, thrift shopping, and loved taking care of cats.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Edgar Colonna; two sons, Brian Colonna and Barry Colonna; two brothers, Jeff Kirwan, Michael Kirwan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Rachel, Diane, Cindy; and brother, Frankie.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1pm at Bivalve United Methodist Cemetery.
Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020