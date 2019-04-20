|
|
Georgia Engel
New York - Georgia Engel of New York, N.Y. was laid to rest at a private graveside service at Cape Charles Cemetery on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Her family read passages from the Bible and Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures by Mary Baker Eddy. Julia Wade of New Jersey sang Amazing Grace.
Ms. Engel was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Vice Admiral Benjamin F. Engel, USCG and Ruth Carolyn Engel. She is survived by her sisters Robin Engel of Canyon Lake, Texas, and Penny Lusk of Cheriton, Virgina and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and two aunts. Ms. Engel was the youngest of the three sisters and showed a talent for dancing and love of theater at a young age. The family moved often. Ms. Engel started school in Kodiak, Alaska and graduated high school in Washington D.C. from the Washington School of Ballet in 1966.
After graduating, she performed in summer stock theater before joining her family in Honolulu, Hawaii. She graduated from the University of Hawaii in 1969, majoring in drama. She immediately returned to Washington D.C. and started her professional career with a stint at the American Light Opera Company. Shortly thereafter she was performing on Broadway.
Her career spanned more than 50 years and included stage, film and television. She is best known for her role as "Georgette" on the Mary Tyler Moore show.
Ms. Engel was a life-long student of Christian Science and devoted to serving her church, including teaching Sunday School and serving in the Christian Science Reading Room. She was elected first and second reader for her church many times.
She was also a devoted aunt to five nephews, one niece, and 11 great nieces and nephews, all of whom adored her. She was also devoted to Baby the Cat, her faithful pet of 18 years.
Ms. Engel was born on July 28, 1948 in Washington D.C. and died of natural causes on April 12, 2019 in Princeton, New Jersey. She will be greatly missed.
