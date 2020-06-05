Georgia Webb
Georgia E. Webb age, 90 of Berlin, Maryland, and formerly of Princess Anne passed away peacefully at the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a courageous battle with Covid-19. Born in Kavala, Greece she was the daughter of the late Manolis Petsalis and Sophia (Drosos) Petsalis, and the wife of the late Edward S. Webb, Sr.
Georgia is survived by her two daughters, Sophia Webb Ketterman and her husband, Adam, of Berlin; and Susan Webb of Salisbury. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Kellie Ketterman of Salisbury, Zachary Ketterman of Berlin, Morgan Phillips of Salisbury and Andrew Phillips of Salisbury. She is also survived by her nephew, Manuel Petsalis and wife, Boriana, of Darwin, Australia; a niece, Sophia Petsalis, of Kavala, Greece; a special cousin, Terry Loomis, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; as well as her stepson, David Webb, Sr. of Princess Anne; and step grandchildren David Webb, Jr. of New Edenton, N.C., Lisa Webb of Eden, Angela Webb Dubois of Eden, Katie Pritchett of Bridgeville, Cathy Webb of Delmar, Randy Webb of Delmar and Brian Webb of Delmar. Also, fourteen step great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a stepson, Edward S. Webb, Jr. and brother, Tasos Petsalis.
Georgia was a poultry farmer before she retired, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, and spending time with her family. Georgia was a loving and devoted wife, mother and, grandmother.
It would be wrong to say that Georgia lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When most people would have broken, she remained strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. Just because she isn't here, doesn't mean she lost her fight. She also loved her family as fiercely as she lived.
A private graveside service will be held at Olivet Christian Cemetery in Snow Hill, Maryland. Arrangements are in in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Condolences may be made via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.