Georgia White Mandich
Salisbury - Passed away at age 96. She was born in Nanticoke, Maryland, graduated from Salisbury University , Salisbury, Maryland, taught in elementary schools and during World War Two she taught English to representatives from foreign countries in Washington D.C. and after World War Two she taught the children of military families on the U. S. Navy Base in Argentia, Newfoundland. She was married to Donald R. Mandich, Chairman of Comerica Bank, Detroit, Michigan; was the mother of George H. Mandich, M.D., Dr. Mary Mandich Steigerwald, and John D. Mandich, had five grand children and one great grandson. When she retired from teaching and the family lived in the Detroit, Michigan area, she was active in charitable activities for which she was given the Heart of Gold Award by the United Way of Southeastern Michigan. Funeral was private, she is buried in the South Florida (Military) National Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on June 9, 2019