Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
Gerald A. "Micky" Perry Jr.


1959 - 2019
Gerald A. "Micky" Perry Jr. Obituary
Gerald A. "Micky" Perry, Jr.

Salisbury - Gerald A. "Micky" Perry, Jr., 60, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home. Born January 4, 1959, he was the son of the late Gerald A. "Jerry" Perry, Sr. and Shirley Carmine Perry.

Passionate about many endeavors, Micky spent his youth excelling at football for the Salvation Army and baseball for the Fruitland Little League. From there he would go on to letter at James M. Bennett High School in both sports, setting records and winning numerous achievements. His love of the game would extend into his adult life. Micky was a Youth Athletic Director at the Salvation Army and along with his father, Jerry, a lifelong supporter of the Fruitland Little League where he coached his sons and instilled in them a love for the New York Yankees. Micky was a master of all trades and could fix almost anything including his many Mustangs and Harley Davidsons. An avid bodybuilder, he devoted years to training at Powerhouse Gym, where he was affectionately known to younger weight lifters as "Big Daddy". Believing kindness was a virtue to be treasured, Micky never met a stranger undeserving of a hug or warm smile. He always said please and thank you. He always held the door open. Now finally the door will be held open for him.

He is survived by his two sons, Michael A. "Micki" Perry and Justin T. Perry, the mother of his children Sandra R. Perry, his sister Robin Finley (Gary), and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Roger Perry. The family would like to thank Heather Walker for the love and care she provided to Micky.

A funeral service will be held Monday, August 5 at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Rev. Ernest Bailey will officiate. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fruitland Little League, 200 S. Brown St, Fruitland, MD 21826.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019
