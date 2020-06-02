Gerald B. Brown
1946 - 2020
Gerald B. Brown

Stockton - Gerald B. Brown, 73, a lifetime resident of Stockton, MD, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. Born on November 21, 1946 in Salisbury, MD, he was a son of the late Otho James Brown and the late Louise Jones Brown.

A graduate of Snow Hill High School, Gerald was a proud poultry and grain farmer for many years. He was recognized as a Grower of the Year by Tyson Foods, was the Secretary of Snow Hill Grain and active in the Maryland Farm Bureau. He was a longtime member of Remson United Methodist Church. Gerald always had German Shepherds and named them all Jake.

He is survived by his son, Gerald Bradley Brown and his wife Megan of Chattanooga, TN.; one sister-in-law, Ruby Brown Bowmann of Pocomoke City, MD; a very special extended family member, Mary Frances Taylor Riggin and her husband Reggie of Pocomoke City and his most recent Jake.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded by his brother, Robert "Bobby" Brown.

There will be a private graveside service. A public Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Remson United Methodist Church, 4249 Sheephouse Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. In keeping with Gerald's wishes, casual attire is suggested.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local fire department.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollawayfh.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Remson United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
