Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald LeGates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Russell "Gerry" LeGates

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald Russell "Gerry" LeGates Obituary
Gerald "Gerry" Russell LeGates

Salisbury - Gerald "Gerry" Russell LeGates, 68, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born on March 12, 1951 in Milford, DE, he was the son of Russell and Jeanette LeGates.

Gerald worked for Royal Plus Electric for 16 years. He loved life, spending time with his family and friends, and lit up any room he walked into. His family will miss him dearly.

Gerald is survived by his loving Wife of 46 years, Valorie of Salisbury, MD; Daughter, Angela M. LeGates (soon-to-be son-in-law Reggie) of Salisbury, MD; Two Grandchildren, Tamara Balcerak and Tnesha Morton; Five Great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Kennedy, Bentley, Kenny Jr., Harper; Nephew, Michael Deneumoustier.

Gerald is preceded by Father, Russell C. LeGates, Mother, Jeanette LeGates, Daughter, Kristy L. LeGates.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:30 pm, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm prior to the service. Interment will take place at Springhill Memory Gardens immediately following the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now