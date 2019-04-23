Gerald "Gerry" Russell LeGates



Salisbury - Gerald "Gerry" Russell LeGates, 68, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born on March 12, 1951 in Milford, DE, he was the son of Russell and Jeanette LeGates.



Gerald worked for Royal Plus Electric for 16 years. He loved life, spending time with his family and friends, and lit up any room he walked into. His family will miss him dearly.



Gerald is survived by his loving Wife of 46 years, Valorie of Salisbury, MD; Daughter, Angela M. LeGates (soon-to-be son-in-law Reggie) of Salisbury, MD; Two Grandchildren, Tamara Balcerak and Tnesha Morton; Five Great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Kennedy, Bentley, Kenny Jr., Harper; Nephew, Michael Deneumoustier.



Gerald is preceded by Father, Russell C. LeGates, Mother, Jeanette LeGates, Daughter, Kristy L. LeGates.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:30 pm, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm prior to the service. Interment will take place at Springhill Memory Gardens immediately following the service.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.