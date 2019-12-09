|
|
Gerald Shelton Brinson, Sr.
Gerald Shelton Brinson, Sr., 75, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Melvin and June Lambert. "Shell" was a career firefighter with over 30 years of dedicated service to the Salisbury Fire Department. He also served for a number of years as a volunteer for the Wicomico County Fire Police and Salisbury Station Two. He was a longtime loyal member of the local Moose Lodge. "Shell" enjoyed playing slots, appreciated a good yard sale, and had an eye for things that came in "threes"- especially his lucky rocks. He loved Elvis music, going on cruises, and spending time with his grandchildren.
The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the wonderful service and compassion of the Coastal Hospice staff, especially Anna Smith, Melissa Strickland, Suzanne, Tracey, Chelsea, and Courtney.
"Shell" is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Carol; a daughter,
Shelley (Bryan); a son, Gerald Jr. (MaryJo); and 5 grandchildren-Noah, Asher, Coleson, Michael, and Tyler. He is also survived by his brother, Joe Brinson (Brenda), as well as, several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Trevor; and his sister, Joyce Hall.
A memorial service with fire department honors will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD with Pastor Kyungmo Koo officiating. There will be a visitation on Tuesday evening at Holloway's from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm and also on Wednesday one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Salisbury Fire Department, 325 Cypress St., Salisbury, MD 21801 and/or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019