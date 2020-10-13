Geraldine J. Hitch
Princess Anne - Geraldine J. Hitch, 93, of Princess Anne, Maryland, formerly of Chance, Maryland gained her heavenly wings on Monday, October 5, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Princess Anne with a viewing one hour prior. A public viewing will also be held 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Interment will be at Saint Charles United Methodist Church Cemetery in Chance.
To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com
