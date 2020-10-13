1/1
Geraldine J. Hitch
Geraldine J. Hitch

Princess Anne - Geraldine J. Hitch, 93, of Princess Anne, Maryland, formerly of Chance, Maryland gained her heavenly wings on Monday, October 5, 2020.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Princess Anne with a viewing one hour prior. A public viewing will also be held 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Interment will be at Saint Charles United Methodist Church Cemetery in Chance.

To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
OCT
17
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Metropolitan United Methodist Church
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Metropolitan United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
410-651-0153
